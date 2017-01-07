Today in Entertainment History

On January 7, 1950, country performer Hank Snow made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

In 1954, Muddy Waters recorded “Hoochie Coochie Man” in Chicago.

In 1955, singer Marian Anderson made her debut with the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

In 1962, “The Twist” by Chubby Checker hit number one on the pop charts for a second time. It had previously hit number one in 1960 for seven weeks.

In 1963, singer Gary “U.S.” Bonds sued Chubby Checker for $100,000, claiming that Checker plagiarized his hit “Quarter To Three” for Checker’s song “Dancin’ Party.” The suit was settled out of court.

In 1970, neighbors of New York land owner Max Yasgur sued him for $35,000 for property damage caused by people who attended the Woodstock festival. An estimated 450,000 people attended the three-day event.

In 1992, singer Debbie Gibson made her Broadway debut in “Les Miserables” (lay mihz-uhr-AH’-bluh). She played the part of Eponine (EH’-puh-neen).

In 1994, Nirvana played their last U.S. show, at the Seattle Arena.

In 1997, Lionel Hampton’s New York apartment caught fire and burned nearly everything he owned. Hampton escaped the fire unhurt.

Today’s Birthdays: Author-screenwriter William Peter Blatty (“The Exorcist”) is 89. Singer Kenny Loggins is 69. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 68. Actress Erin Gray (“Silver Spoons,” ”Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 67. Actor David Caruso is 61. TV personality Katie Couric is 60. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 58. Bassist Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s is 58. Actor David Marciano (“Homeland,” ”The Shield”) is 57. Actress Hallie Todd (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 55. Actor Nicolas Cage is 53. Singer John Ondrasik (on-DRAH’-sik) of Five For Fighting is 52. Actor Rex Lee (“Entourage”) is 48. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (“Cool Runnings,” ”Cosby”) is 47. Actor Kevin Rahm (“Desperate Housewives,” ”Judging Amy”) is 46. Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers,” ”The Bourne Legacy”) is 46. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 43. Actor Dustin Diamond (“Saved By The Bell”) is 40. Actor Reggie Austin (“Agent Carter,” ”Pretty Little Liars”) is 38. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 38. Actress Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”) is 35. Actor Brett Dalton (“Marvel’s Agents of Shield”) is 34. Actor Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket”) is 27. Actor Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) is 17.