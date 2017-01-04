Sports Listen

Tool, Chance the Rapper, Phoenix to headline Governors Ball

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix are set to the headline the Governors Ball music festival in New York City this summer.

Founders Entertainment announced Wednesday that Lorde, Childish Gambino, Wu-Tang Clan, Rae Sremmurd and Phantogram will also perform during the three-day event on Randall’s Island Park from June 2-4.

Tickets go on sale Friday. The festival is in its seventh year.

The Governors Ball will mark Tool’s first NYC performance in 11 years. Other performers include Bleachers, Cage the Elephant, Flume, BANKS, Schoolboy Q, Marshmello, Franz Ferdinand, Wiz Khalifa, Charli XCX, Kehlani and Tove Lo.

https://www.governorsballmusicfestival.com/

