Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment:

CHARLESTON-CHURCH SHOOTING

Jury decides on death penalty for Dylann Roof

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for killing nine black church members during Bible study in a racially motivated attack, the first person to face execution for federal hate crime convictions.

A jury deliberated his sentence for about three hours, capping a trial in which Roof did not fight for his life or show any remorse. At the beginning of the trial, he addressed jurors directly, insisting that he wasn’t mentally ill, but he never asked them for forgiveness or mercy, or explained the crime.

He threw away one last chance to plead for his life on Tuesday, telling jurors: “I still feel like I had to do it.”

Every juror looked directly at Roof as he spoke for about five minutes. A few nodded as he reminded them that they said during jury selection they could fairly weigh the factors of his case. Only one of them, he noted, had to disagree to spare his life.

CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING-ROOF’S FAMILY

UPDATE: Roof’s family, lawyers express grief to victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dylann Roof’s relatives say they will always love him and are praying for the families of the nine slain church members.

In a statement emailed to reporters after Roof was sentenced to death, his relatives said they will “struggle as long as we live” to understand why he killed nine black parishioners during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.

Roof’s relatives, who have not returned to court since the start of his trial, “express the grief we feel for the victims of his crimes, and our sympathy to the many families he has hurt.”

In another statement, Roof’s legal advisers said they are sorry that “despite our best efforts, the legal proceedings have shed so little light on the reasons for this tragedy,” a veiled referenced to the mental issues they wanted to present during sentencing. Roof acted as his own attorney and said he wasn’t mentally ill.

Father John Parker, an Eastern Orthodox minister described as Roof’s spiritual adviser, said in a statement he denounces “Dylann’s unspeakable crimes” and prays for the victims.

TRUMP-ATTORNEY GENERAL

Sessions strikes law-and-order tone at hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions has been casting himself as a strong protector of law and order at his Senate confirmation hearing today.

Echoing rhetoric that was used on the campaign trail by Donald Trump, Sessions warned of the threats of illegal drugs flooding across the border, violent crime in American cities, and low morale among police. He told fellow senators, “These trends cannot continue.” Sessions said, “It is a fundamental civil right to be safe in your home and your community.”

Also at today’s hearing, he promised to recuse himself from any investigation there might be into Hillary Clinton, because of comments he made during the campaign.

CONGRESS-HOMELAND SECURITY

Kelly says US border security top priority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly says closing the border to the “illegal movement of people and things” would be his top priority as secretary of Homeland Security.

Kelly says in a questionnaire from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that achieving that goal starts with “physical obstacles like a border wall and supporting surveillance technologies.” He said it also requires constant patrols from federal and local law enforcement.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to build a wall on the Mexican border.

Kelly says the eradication of coca and poppies hundreds of miles south of the Rio Grande is also essential, as is destroying drug-production labs.

The questionnaire was released Tuesday ahead of Kelly’s confirmation hearing.

CONGRESS-COMEY

Wyden pushes Comey to talk Russia, Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator is pushing FBI Director James Comey to disclose whether it is investigating any relationships Russia might have had with Donald Trump’s campaign.

Comey was testifying Tuesday before the Senate intelligence committee about the government’s report last week on Russian hacking. The FBI director said he couldn’t comment on whether there is an open investigation into the matter or not.

Several Democrats have criticized Comey for discussing the agency’s ongoing investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server 11 days before the election.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., cited news reports and comments by the Russian foreign minister who said the Russians had contact with people associated with the president-elect’s campaign. Wyden asked Comey to tell the public about any such investigation before Trump’s inauguration.

NORTH CAROLINA-REDISTRICTING

Supreme Court blocks new North Carolina maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court ruling ordering North Carolina legislators to redraw state legislative districts and hold special elections within the altered districts this fall.

Tuesday’s court order granted the request of North Carolina Republican legislative leaders to delay the ruling by a three-judge panel. The lower court last summer threw out 28 state House and Senate districts as racial gerrymanders.

The Supreme Court says its order will stay in place at least until the court decides whether to hear the appeal. If the justices take up the case, the stay will remain in effect pending a decision.

OBAMA-ISRAEL

Obama warns against support for Israeli settlements

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Barack Obama is warning that “unfettered support” for Israel’s settlement policies will over time lead to a “worsening situation” between Israelis and Palestinians.

Obama spoke to the Israeli TV program “Uvda” in an interview broadcast Tuesday, as he prepares to hand off to President-elect Donald Trump, who has indicated he will be more accepting of Israel’s expansion of settlements. Trump’s pick for ambassador to Israel is an outspoken settlement supporter.

The expansion of Israeli settlements in occupied lands the Palestinians want for their future state is widely seen as an obstacle to peace. The Obama administration declined to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning settlements last month, infuriating Netanyahu.

CALIFORNIA STORMS

New storm threats for California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The latest in an onslaught of winter storms is bearing down on California.

Authorities are warning of a life-threatening blizzard for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remain under evacuation orders.

Forecasters warn of up to 8 feet of snow in the highest mountains, with up to 5 feet of snow around the resorts of Lake Tahoe.

There’s also a high risk of avalanches, and the threat of wind gusts of over 50 miles an hour.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SINGERS REACT

Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson decline Trump invite

NEW YORK (AP) — British singers Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson have declined to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Church wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that Trump’s “staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant. Bye.”

A spokeswoman for the transition did not to respond to a request for comment.

Ferguson, a runner-up on “The X Factor” in the U.K., wrote on her website Tuesday that she would have only performed at the Jan. 20 inauguration if she were allowed to sing Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” a song that protested racism and the lynching of African Americans.

She wrote: “I wanted to try and help educate the people watching of where division and separation can lead to if not corrected.”

HAMILTON TROVE-AUCTION

UPDATE: Alexander Hamilton’s letters to be auctioned in NYC

(Eds: Clarifies estimated worth of letters; adds name of musical, byline. APNewsNow. Will be updated.)

NEW YORK (AP) — The hottest Broadway show is shining its spotlight on a collection of historic American documents: Alexander Hamilton’s letters, being auctioned at Sotheby’s.

Dozens of his letters will go on the block Jan. 18. Their estimated worth starts at $1.4 million and tops $2 million. But a Sotheby’s manuscript expert says the feverish interest in the musical “Hamilton” is likely to drive prices up.

The designer of the show’s sets, David Korins, also created parts of Sotheby’s Americana exhibit that includes the kind of furniture and art that surrounded Hamilton in his daily life.

Javier Munoz, who plays him, got teary-eyed Tuesday as he held a letter from Hamilton’s son to the man he calls “Papa.”

Munoz says that reading Hamilton’s private thoughts will have a deep effect on his performance.

PRINCE ESTATE-MERCHANDISING DEAL

NEW: Prince estate signs merchandising deal with UMG’s Bravado

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prince’s estate has signed a merchandising deal naming Universal Music Group’s Bravado unit as its exclusive branding and licensing partner worldwide.

Tuesday’s announcement says Bravado will work with the estate to manage retail and licensing endeavors for Prince’s brand.

Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic says it will ensure that Prince “continues to thrill fans and impact culture around the world.”

Prince’s entertainment assets are being managed under court orders by industry experts Charles Koppelman and L. Londell McMillan, who say the deal will support Prince’s legacy and give fans new opportunities to connect with him.

Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose in April. A Minnesota judge is expected to declare his siblings heirs to his estate, which court filings suggest is worth about $200 million.