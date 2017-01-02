Update on the latest religion news

LGBT RIGHTS-HEALTH LAWSUIT

Federal judge halts federal transgender health protections

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has blocked another Obama administration effort to strengthen transgender rights, this time over health rules that conservatives say could force doctors to violate their religious beliefs.

The latest injunction signed by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor comes four months after he blocked a federal directive that required public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

The U.S. Health and Human Services regulations that were to take effect New Year’s Day advised that transgender discrimination by doctors, hospitals and insurers violated the Affordable Care Act.

But a coalition of religious medical organizations said the rules could force doctors to help with gender transition contrary to their religious beliefs or medical judgment. O’Connor agreed, saying the rules place “substantial pressure on Plaintiffs to perform and cover transition and abortion procedures.”

Kim Burrell under fire for comments about gays and lesbians

NEW YORK (AP) — Gospel singer Kim Burrell says she isn’t apologizing for a sermon at a Houston church where she referred to gays and lesbian sex as perverted.

A tape of Burrell preaching at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church began circulating online. She said that “the perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women.” She referred to specific homosexual acts as perverted.

Burrell is scheduled to sing a duet with Pharrell next Thursday on the talk show “Ellen,” where host Ellen DeGeneres is one of show business’ most prominent lesbians. On Instagram, Pharrell said “I condemn hate speech of any kind,” but he made no specific reference to his duet partner.

Burrell said on Facebook Live Friday that she has never discriminated against gays and lesbians. She said, “I love you and God loves you, but God hates the sin.”

Mormon Tabernacle Choir singer quits over Trump inaugural

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir says she has resigned from the famed group over its decision to perform at this month’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Jan Chamberlin posted her resignation letter to choir leaders on her Facebook page Thursday. In it, she writes that by performing at the Jan. 20 inaugural, the 360-member choir will appear to be “endorsing tyranny and facism.” She says she feels betrayed by the choir’s decision to take part.

The choir is part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Church spokesman Eric Hawkins tells The Salt Lake Tribune that participation in the choir and the inaugural performance is voluntary.

Hawkins said last week the choir’s tradition of presidential performances isn’t “implied support of party affiliations or politics.”

Pope: 2017 will be good if people reject hatred

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says 2017 will be a good year to the degree that people do good and reject hatred.

In his New Year’s Day message to a crowd of 50,000 pilgrims, tourists and Romans in St. Peter’s Square, Francis also prayed for those dealing with terrorism that he said is spreading “fear and bewilderment.”

The pope expressed his “closeness with the Turkish people” following the attack on an Istanbul nightclub filled with New Year’s revelers that left 39 dead and dozens wounded.

Earlier, during his homily in St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis lamented selfish hearts and societies becoming “cold and calculating.”

Francis said humility and tenderness are signs of strength, not weakness.

Queen Elizabeth II misses church due to ‘heavy cold’

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II missed a traditional New Year’s Day church service Sunday because of the effects of a lingering heavy cold.

There was no indication she is suffering from a more serious illness.

It was unusual for Elizabeth not to attend the service, long part of her New Year’s Day routine. The inclement weather may have been a contributing factor in her decision to stay indoors. It was cold with a steady rain in northern England where the queen maintains a private estate.

The 90-year-old queen also missed the Christmas church service last week for the first time in decades. She is recuperating out of the public eye.

Her prolonged illness has raised some concerns because colds and flus can be dangerous for elderly people.

Weather dashed Jewish group’s hot air balloon menorah effort

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bad weather has dashed the hopes of a New Mexico Jewish group that hoped to win a spot in the record books by creating the world’s only menorah made from hot air balloons on New Year’s Eve.

The event sponsored by Chabad of New Mexico went on anyway, but without the launch of nine balloons that would have created the menorah.

KOB-TV reports that the balloonists used burners that normally would inflate their balloons to re-create the nine-candle menorah that is the symbol of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights celebration.

Saturday was the last night of Hanukkah.

Organizer Shai Shelhav says the event at Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta Park was still a success and drew support from across the community.

Court: Nothing illegal about Grand Haven removing cross

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a western Michigan city in a dispute over a cross on public land overlooking the Grand River.

The court says Grand Haven’s decision to stop displaying the cross doesn’t violate the free speech rights of residents.

The Dewey Hill monument was donated to Grand Haven as a memorial for soldiers who served in the Vietnam War. Upon request, a cross was displayed with a special lifting mechanism, typically during summer church services.

In 2015, the Grand Haven City Council voted to stop the cross display after critics said it was an illegal endorsement of religion. In a 3-0 decision Friday, the appeals court said the monument is government speech and the city has the power to manage it.

Man accused of stealing credit cards from Spearfish churches

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing credit cards from two churches in Spearfish, South Dakota, on Christmas Eve.

The 34-year-old man from Norman Park, Georgia, was arrested Friday in Rapid City after he was spotted by police and fled into a business, where he barricaded himself in a restroom.

Police say the suspect did not allow another person in the restroom to leave and destroyed part of the ceiling while trying to escape from law enforcement. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is facing charges of obstruction, false imprisonment, destruction of private property, impersonation to deceive law enforcement and two out-of-state felony warrants.

Indiana GOP senator says bill aimed at Islamic law concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana lawmaker who wants to prohibit state judges from referring to foreign laws says he’s concerned that Islamic religious law could be cited in civil cases.

The bill filed by Republican Sen. Travis Holdman for the Legislature’s 2017 session would block judges from using foreign law to impose a restriction that would violate a person’s constitutional rights.

The bill centers on denying the “application of foreign law” and doesn’t mention Sharia or Islamic law.

Such measures filed the past two years have failed to win legislative approval, but nine other states have such laws.

Mormon leader Bruce Porter, 64, dies of pulmonary infection

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mormon leader Bruce Porter, a member of one of the church’s governing bodies, has died of a pulmonary infection.

Porter, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was 64 when he died Wednesday.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins says Porter was released in December from his assignment as President of the church’s Europe East Area and assigned to serve at the church headquarters in Salt Lake City.

Porter was a professor of political science at Brigham Young University and was a research fellow at Harvard before joining the General Authority — a term for any of the senior leaders of the LDS church.

He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sept. 18, 1952, and leaves his wife Susan and four children.