Update on the latest religion news

KING DAY CELEBRATIONS

MLK children weigh transition from Obama to Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — The daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. says Americans should fight for the slain civil rights leader’s vision of love and justice “no matter who is in the White House.”

Bernice King addressed more than 2,000 people at her father’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta four days before Donald Trump’s inauguration. She spoke on the same day that her brother met privately with the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York.

Martin Luther King III told reporters the meeting was “productive” and that Trump pledged to be a president for all Americans.

The current Ebenezer pastor, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, didn’t mention Trump by name at the church’s Martin Luther King Day service. But Warnock said he was sad to see President Barack Obama leave office.

The Rev. Al Sharpton honors Martin Luther King Jr. at an event at his National Action Network in Harlem, where he said Donald Trump needs to be more like King.



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says his way of honoring Martin Luther King Jr. will be to push back against unjust policies of the new president.



Rev. Al Sharpton says President-elect Trump would do well to emulate Martin Luther King Jr., who rose above pettiness and led by his actions.



Rev. Al Sharpton says Donald Trump cannot be a big president if he continues to go react to every little thing that bothers him.



New York Senator Charles Schumer says Martin Luther King Jr. was someone who was able to show America how wrong racism was.



Bryce Rosenbloom, who brought his two young sons to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event, says it's a great way to show them what it means to give back.



Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi told the audience at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event that they should not allow racism, sexism or anti-immigrabt sentiment to steal Dr. King's vision.



The daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. says Americans should fight for the slain civil rights leader's vision of love and justice "no matter who is in the White House."



Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi says that Dr. King said our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.



In New York City, hundreds of people packed the Brooklyn Academy of Music for their 31st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event, where one of the founders of Black Lives Matter spoke.



KING DAY CELEBRATIONS-TRUMP CRITIC

Trump critic rejects hate, recalls preaching

MIAMI (AP) — The civil rights activist-turned-congressman who says he disputes the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s election because of Russian interference in the election and refuses to attend the presidential inauguration has addressed a Martin Luther King Day event in Miami.

Congressman John Lewis called for an activism of love, recalling that King said, “Hate is too heavy a burden to bear.”

Lewis said as a young boy he wanted to be a minister and practiced preaching to a real flock — of chickens.

The Georgia Democrat recalled that “some of the chickens bowed their heads, some of the chickens would shake their heads, they never quite said ‘Amen,’ but they tended to listen to me much better than some of my colleagues listen to me today in the Congress.”

On Twitter, Donald Trump has said Lewis is “all talk.”

Congressman John Lewis says he took to public speaking at an early age.



Congressman John Lewis says as a boy he practiced preaching to a real flock, of chickens.



TRUMP-EDUCATION SECRETARY

DeVos to face questions over schools, conservative activism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charter school advocate Betsy DeVos is widely expected to push for expanding school choice programs if confirmed as education secretary, prompting pushback from teachers unions. But Democrats and activists also are raising concerns about how her conservative Christian beliefs and advocacy for family values might impact minority and LGBT students.

The wealthy Republican donor’s financial and political clout will be on display on Tuesday as she goes before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which has members who have benefited from her largesse. Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in a statement that DeVos “will work tirelessly to ensure every child has access to a high quality education.”

She met her husband Dick DeVos, an heir to the Amway marketing empire, while attending a Christian college. Dick DeVos unsuccessfully ran for governor of Michigan in 2006. During that campaign he suggested that schools should teach intelligent design along with evolution. The couple has four children, none of whom attended public school.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Silence’ opens to small audiences

NEW YORK (AP) — Director Martin Scorsese’s Christian epic “Silence” has bombed in its wide-release debut.

The film adaptation of Susaku Endo’s novel of 17th century Jesuit priests in Japan took in an estimated $1.9 million in 747 theaters.

The epitome of a passion project, “Silence,” which Scorsese contemplated for nearly three decades, represents a culmination of the director’s investigations into the nature of faith.

While the film, starring Andrew Garfield and Liam Neeson, earned respect from some critics, it failed to catch on in Hollywood’s awards season.

“Silence” cost about $50 million to make. Paramount expects it to earn $2.3 million over the long weekend.

COUNTY GRANTS-CHURCHES

Judge: Grants to save historic churches are constitutional

SOMERVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge has ruled that historic preservation grants awarded to churches by Morris County officials don’t violate constitutional protections.

The judge found the state wasn’t promoting religion by giving churches grants through the Historic Preservation Trust Fund. Religious groups make up about 32 percent of the organizations that benefit from the program.

The lawsuit filed in 2015 alleged that the grants violated the state constitution. But Somerset County Superior Court Judge Margaret Goodzeit determined that the fund didn’t favor or endorse religious institutions.

Goodzeit wrote that excluding historical churches from grants available to other historical buildings would amount to withholding general benefits to people on the basis of their religion.

CHURCH FIRE-EAST ST LOUIS

Congregation hopes to rebuild after fire destroys church

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Members of an East St. Louis congregation are hoping to rebuild after a large blaze destroyed their church.

East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon says the Saturday night fire engulfed the whole structure of the Christ Redeemed Missionary Baptist Church.

The cause of the blaze was under unclear. Blackmon described it as “almost like a big warehouse fire.” He said the fire started in the back of the church and took firefighters about five hours to get under control.

The building previously was St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church before the current church took over in 1978. The congregation has about 30 active members.

The church’s pastor, the 90-year-old Rev. Dewitt Rhodes, stood next to the church’s smoldering remains Sunday morning. He called the church “a centerpiece for God’s work in the neighborhood.”

VATICAN-KNIGHTS OF MALTA

Knights of Malta insist ouster over condom scandal was legal

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The head of the embattled Knights of Malta says lawyers have confirmed that he followed the rules in ousting a top official over a condom scandal that has led to a remarkable showdown between the ancient Catholic lay order and the Holy See.

In a Jan. 14 letter to the order’s members, Fra’ Matthew Festing insisted he was only protecting the Knights’ sovereignty in refusing to cooperate with a commission appointed by Pope Francis to investigate the ouster.

Festing also sought to discredit Francis’ commission, saying there were “serious accusations of a conflict of interest” involving three of its five members.

Albrecht von Boeselager was removed as the order’s grand chancellor following revelations that its charity branch distributed condoms in Myanmar under his watch. He has appealed to the order’s courts.

NEPAL-FIXING CHANGU

Inspired by Nepalese, UK architect rebuilds ancient temple

CHANGU NARAYAN, Nepal (AP) — Residents of a village in Nepal are cleaning up the site of a Hindu temple that was heavily damaged when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Himalayan nation in April 2015.

The 5th century temple in Changu Narayan was dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who locals say appeared there once. His image, in about a dozen incarnations, was carved into struts that held up the roof. Today the temple is guarded by military police, and propped up with temporary beams.

British architect John Sanday has taken on the recovery as his pet project.

The repairs will cost an estimated $300,000. But Sanday says the temple is special because “it’s one of the few World Heritage Sites that hasn’t been completely destroyed by development.”

NIGERIA-BOKO HARAM

Bomb blasts at Nigeria’s Maiduguri University kill 5

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Three suicide bombers, including a 12-year-old girl, have blown themselves up at Nigeria’s northeastern University of Maiduguri, killing a university professor and another child, according to witnesses and police. The bombers also died.

A student said the first blast ripped through the mosque where professors were saying Monday morning prayers. A university worker said the second bomb went off at an entrance gate.

Maiduguri has been attacked many times but this is the first attack on the university that’s being blamed on Boko Haram — the Islamic extremist group whose name means “Western education is sinful.”

The 7-year-old Islamic uprising has killed more than 20,000 people.