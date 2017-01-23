Update on the latest religion news

MISSISSIPPI-TORNADO

Storm causes death, damage and spiritual reflection

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A long recovery, physical and mental, lies ahead for tornado-ravaged Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Early Saturday’s storm brought death and destruction. One little girl held with her sister by their father in his arms, asked him if God was mad at them. Another resident told WDAM-TV that the Lord told her to get up from her bed just as the storm struck. A large pine log fell in her bed.

Advertisement

The girls and their father wound up under a wall and their bedding was left in the branches of a large tree. The woman was also spared. Others weren’t so fortunate. Four people died in Mississippi. Even more perished in the South.

Across the tornado’s devastating path, families have been taking stock of the damage, hugging friends and neighbors, grieving over the remains of their homes and in many cases mourning those killed.

William Carey University, a private Christian institution in Hattiesburg, suffered $200 million in insured damages according to an insurance official. At least three churches were damaged in Hattiesburg. One of them, Wayside Holy Temple, posted on Facebook that it still planned to hold Sunday services. A tarp was also being sought, apparently for use on the roof.

Sound:

075-a-16-(Jurmel Hyde, tornado victim, in interview)-“how to do”-Jurmel Hyde whose mother’s home was hit by the tornado says the community is always looking out for each other. COURTESY: WDAM TV ((mandatory on-air credit)) (22 Jan 2017)

<<CUT *075 (01/22/17)££ 00:16 "how to do"

074-a-09-(Jurmel Hyde, tornado victim, in interview)-“in different states”-Jurmel Hyde whose mother’s home was hit by the tornado says his fraternity brothers were right there for him to help get things cleaned up. COURTESY: WDAM TV ((mandatory on-air credit)) (22 Jan 2017)

<<CUT *074 (01/22/17)££ 00:09 "in different states"

073-a-07-(Cynthia Holland, owner of a wine and liquor store that was damaged in the tornado, in AP interview)-“that it does”-Cynthia Holland, the owner of a wine and liquor store that was damaged in the tornado, says she realizes that she’s one of the lucky ones. (22 Jan 2017)

<<CUT *073 (01/22/17)££ 00:07 "that it does"

069-a-15-(Tegan (TEE’-gehn) Sager, Oregon native and a freshman at William Carey University, in AP interview)-“went completely out”-Oregon native Tegan Sager says she was shocked when the tornado rolled through her campus at William Carey University in Hattiesburg. (22 Jan 2017)

<<CUT *069 (01/22/17)££ 00:15 "went completely out"

067-a-11-(Taylor Brewer, a senior at William Carey University, in AP interview)-“it was daylight”-William Carey University senior Taylor Brewer says she was in her dorm when the tornado hit. (22 Jan 2017)

<<CUT *067 (01/22/17)££ 00:11 "it was daylight"

068-a-04-(Taylor Brewer, a senior at William Carey University, in AP interview)-“and a half”-William Carey University senior Taylor Brewer says when the tornado hit, she rushed to get to a safe place. (22 Jan 2017)

<<CUT *068 (01/22/17)££ 00:04 "and a half"

070-a-15-(Tegan (TEE’-gehn) Sager, Oregon native and a freshman at William Carey University, in AP interview)-“in our hands”-Oregon native Tegan Sager says she and her dorm-mates raced to safety when the tornado struck. (22 Jan 2017)

<<CUT *070 (01/22/17)££ 00:15 "in our hands"

STORM-DAMAGED COLLEGE

Christian University damaged by tornado

HATTIESBURG, Ms. (AP) — Saturday’s tornado in southern Mississippi caused extensive damage to a Christian private university.

Officials at William Carey sent students home from the campus where 3,200 of them study and 800 live. Spokeswoman Mia Overton says school officials hope to restart classes in borrowed space at the University of Southern Mississippi or at Pearl River Community College while the campus is repaired.

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says insured damages will likely top $200 million.

Tegan Sager, a freshman from Hermiston, Oregon, said she’d never been in a tornado before. She said bursts of lightening lit the campus just before the tornado hit. She and 20 other students huddled in the first-floor dorm hallway, cradling their heads in their hands.

Sager says there was screaming as panels from the roof fell. She says one student sitting next to her was cut on the leg. School President Dr. Tommy King told WDAM-TV that brick and mortar can be replaced. King said he is grateful there were no fatalities on campus.

TRUMP-PRAYER SERVICE

Prayer service generated internal opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The traditional interfaith prayer service for President Donald Trump was seamless for those present at Washington National Cathedral and watching the broadcast. But there was debate about Trump’s policies among Episcopalians who hosted the event.

Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington wrote in a blog post that she shared “a sense of outrage at some of the president-elect’s words and actions.” But Budde said she felt an obligation to welcome all people without qualification, especially those who disagree and need to find a way to work together.

The service included readings and prayers from Protestant, Jewish, Sikh, Mormon, Buddhist, Roman Catholic, Baha’i, Episcopal, Hindu and Native American leaders. A large number of evangelicals participated, including two former presidents of the Southern Baptist Convention. Several speakers had served as Trump advisers and supporters who spoke at the Republican National Convention.

The service took place as massive throngs of women, many of them wearing bright pink, pointy-eared hats, descended on the nation’s capital and other cities around the world Saturday for marches organized to push back against the new president.

VATICAN-POPE FAITH

Pope: I’ll judge Trump after we see what he does

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says he’ll wait to see what U.S. President Donald Trump does before forming an opinion about him.

In an interview published Saturday evening by Spanish newspaper El Pais, Francis said he doesn’t like “judging people early. We’ll see what Trump does.”

Asked about populist-style political leaders emerging in the United States and Europe, Francis warned against seeking a savior in times of crisis. He said Adolf Hitler in the 1930s’ Germany “was voted for by the people and then he destroyed the people.”

Francis laments that in crises “we look for a savior to give us back identity, and we defend ourselves with walls, barbed-wire fences, from other peoples.”

He was interviewed at the Vatican at the same time as Trump’s inauguration ceremony

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS

Israeli leader delays West Bank annexation vote

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed a vote on an explosive proposal to annex one of the West Bank’s largest settlements, apparently to coordinate his policy toward the Palestinians with the new administration of President Donald Trump. The Israeli leader spoke Sunday with Trump

The move put on hold legislation that threatens to unleash fresh violence and damage amid already faded hopes for Palestinian independence. It also may mark Trump’s first foray into Middle East diplomacy.

After eight years of frosty relations with President Barack Obama, Netanyahu has welcomed Trump’s election as an opportunity to strengthen ties between two allied nations. Education Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the pro-settlement Jewish Home Party, has been pushing Netanyahu to abandon the internationally backed idea of a Palestinian state and to annex the Maaleh Adumim settlement near Jerusalem.

Netanyahu, a longtime supporter of the settlements, has nonetheless been cautious about expanding them in the face of strong opposition from the international community. In a final showdown with Israel last month, the Obama administration allowed the U.N. Security Council to pass a resolution condemning settlements as illegal.

Sound:

268-a-22-(Jibril Rajoub, Palestinian official, in AP interview)-“a colonialist state”-Paliestinian official Jibril Rajoub says President Donald Trump must now address the peace process. (22 Jan 2017)

<<CUT *268 (01/22/17)££ 00:22 "a colonialist state"

NORTH KOREA-AMERICAN DETAINED

Little heard from American held in North Korea

CINCINNATI (AP) — There’s been little public word about what has happened to an American college student detained in North Korea after taking a propaganda banner he planned to give someone who wanted it in an Ohio church.

North Korea announced last Jan. 22 it had detained Otto Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati. He was accused of an anti-state crime. Warmbier, who had visited North Korea with a tour group, was sentenced in March to 15 years in prison at hard labor after a televised tearful public confession to trying to steal the banner.

The State Department calls the sentence “unduly harsh,” and spokesman John Kirby said in a statement last week in response to an Associated Press query that the department continues to work for Warmbier’s “earliest possible release.”

Detentions of Americans for offenses the regime considers serious have happened before. Another U.S. tourist from Ohio, Jeffrey Fowle, was arrested in 2014 for leaving a Bible in a nightclub and was freed after six months.

OBIT-CHARLIE LITEKY

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An Army chaplain in Vietnam who was awarded the Medal of Honor for rescuing more than 20 wounded men but later gave it back in protest and became a peace activist, has died.

A longtime friend says Charlie Liteky died Friday night at the Veterans Administration Hospital in San Francisco. He was 85.

The Army awarded Liteky the highest military decoration for his actions on Dec. 6, 1967, when his company came under intense fire from an enemy battalion. Despite painful wounds in the neck and foot, Liteky carried more than 20 men to the landing zone to be evacuated during the fierce firefight. The military says Liteky placed a wounded man that was too heavy to carry on his chest and crawled back using his elbows and heels to push himself along.

He left the priesthood and in 1983, married former Catholic nun and peace activist Judy Balch in San Francisco.

Liteky gave back his medal to protest U.S. foreign policy in Central America, where U.S.-backed dictators were fighting bloody wars against left-leaning rebels.

FILM BOX OFFICE

Christian drama “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” tanks

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a rocky weekend at the box office for the Christian drama “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.”

Despite screenings in 1,000 theaters, It drew just $1.4 million.

The psychological thriller “Split” blew away box-office expectations, earning $40.2 million in ticket sales over inauguration weekend, according to studio estimates. The Vin Diesel action sequel “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” opened in second place, with $20 million.

Last weekend’s top film, the stirring mathematician drama “Hidden Figures,” held on well, sliding to third place with an estimated $16.3 million.