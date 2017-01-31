Sports Listen

Trending:

NavyHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Who's next? Peter Capaldi…

Who’s next? Peter Capaldi to quit ‘Doctor Who’ at year’s end

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:08 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Peter Capaldi, the latest incarnation of “Doctor Who,” says he is quitting the lead role in the BBC science fiction series at the end of the year.

Capaldi joined the show in 2013. He says “it’s been cosmic” but “it’s time to move on.”

The 58-year-old Scottish actor will star in a 12-episode series starting in April and make his exit in December.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

“Doctor Who,” first broadcast in 1963, is one of the BBC’s most popular programs around the world.

Advertisement

Capaldi is the 12th actor to play the Doctor, an alien Time Lord who travels through space and time.

The Doctor can regenerate into new bodies, and speculation began Tuesday about Capaldi’s replacement. Favorites include Ben Whishaw — Q in the 007 films — and comic actor Richard Ayoade.

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Who's next? Peter Capaldi…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1971: Apollo 14 departs for the moon

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended