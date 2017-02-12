Select winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards:
Best new artist: Chance the Rapper.
Best pop vocal album: “25,” Adele.
Best traditional pop vocal album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson.
Best pop duo or group performance: “Stressed Out,” twenty one pilots.
Best dance/electronic album: “Skin,” Flume.
Best rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie.
Best rock album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant.
Best country album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson.
Best country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris. Best alternative music album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie.
Best R&B album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway.
Best jazz vocal album: “Take Me to the Alley,” Gregory Porter.
Best jazz instrumental album: “Country for Old Men,” John Scofield.