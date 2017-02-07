Sports Listen

7-year-old boy meets NBC’s Holt after on-air shout out

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:29 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A 7-year-old boy’s mention of Lester Holt to a local news reporter in Portland, Oregon, has earned him a chance to meet his favorite news anchor.

After mentioning Holt to KGW-TV reporter Drew Carney on air earlier this month, the boy told Carney, “usually you see him more on the news than you.”

Video of the moment has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and earned a mention from Holt on the “NBC Nightly News.”

NBC News says the boy, identified only by his first name, Jaden, was invited to meet Holt in New York on Tuesday. Holt gave him a tour of the news set.

Jaden was a bit shy on camera this time around, but did take the chance to read his name off the teleprompter.

Entertainment News Media News
