Academy apologizes for Oscars best picture gaffe

By SANDY COHEN and ANTHONY MCCARTNEY
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 6:06 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is apologizing to the cast of crews of the films “La La Land” and “Moonlight” for the mistaken announcement of the best picture winner during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

In a statement issued Monday, the Academy says it deeply regrets the mistakes made during the presentation and apologizes to the cast and crew of the two films “whose experience was profoundly altered by this error.”

The statement also apologized to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway and to fans watching around the world.

Previously, the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, PwC, said several mistakes were made. PwC, formerly Price Waterhouse Coopers, says two of its partners assigned to the awards show didn’t act quickly enough when “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner.

