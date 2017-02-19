Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Actor Shia LaBeouf brings…

Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 2:08 am < a min read
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Shia LaBeouf has brought a performance-art piece against President Donald Trump to New Mexico’s largest city.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lWMbGd) that LaBeouf, along with two other artists, brought on Saturday a 24-hour live-streaming camera mounted to a wall with the message in block letters: “He will not divide us,” referring to Trump. The artists want people to go up to the camera and repeat the phrase

LaBeouf told the Journal: “We are anti the normalization of division. That’s it. The rest of the info is right there, chief, I got nothing else to say to you.”

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after he got into an altercation with another man during the performance art project. He faces a misdemeanor assault charge and is due in court April 4.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Actor Shia LaBeouf brings…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended