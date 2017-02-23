Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » APNewsBreak: Beyonce out of…

APNewsBreak: Beyonce out of Coachella; will perform in 2018

By MESFIN FEKADU February 23, 2017 2:58 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, will not perform at Coachella this year, but will headline the festival in 2018.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday, Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said the singer had to pull out of the famed festival “following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.”

The statement also said Beyonce will headline the 2018 festival.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

It was not clear who will perform in Beyonce’s absence. Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will also headline the two-weekend festival in April in Indio, California. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23.

Advertisement

Beyonce, who announced last month she is expecting twins, was to perform on April 15 and 22.

Topics:
Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » APNewsBreak: Beyonce out of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor takes a bearing aboard USS Donald Cook

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.