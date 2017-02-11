Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Band of Brothers' veteran…

‘Band of Brothers’ veteran Edward Tipper dies in Colorado

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 5:21 pm < a min read
Share

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Edward Tipper, a World War II paratrooper who was portrayed in the HBO series “Band of Brothers,” has died. He was 95.

His daughter, Kerry Tipper, says he died Feb. 1 in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.

Edward Tipper was a member of Easy Company and parachuted into France as part of the June 6, 1944, Allied D-Day invasion. The company’s exploits were retold in “Band of Brothers,” based on research by historian Stephen Ambrose.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Kerry Tipper says her father was interviewed for the series and was portrayed by actor Bart Ruspoli.

Advertisement

A few days after the parachute drop, Edward Tripper was badly injured by a mortar shell and was hospitalized for a year. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

After the war, he taught school in Iowa and Colorado.

Topics:
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Band of Brothers' veteran…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended