‘Band of Brothers’ veteran Edward Tipper dies in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Edward Tipper, a World War II paratrooper who was portrayed in the HBO series “Band of Brothers,” has died. He was 95.
His daughter, Kerry Tipper, says he died Feb. 1 in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.
Edward Tipper was a member of Easy Company and parachuted into France as part of the June 6, 1944, Allied D-Day invasion. The company’s exploits were retold in “Band of Brothers,” based on research by historian Stephen Ambrose.
Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
Kerry Tipper says her father was interviewed for the series and was portrayed by actor Bart Ruspoli.
A few days after the parachute drop, Edward Tripper was badly injured by a mortar shell and was hospitalized for a year. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
After the war, he taught school in Iowa and Colorado.