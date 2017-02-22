Sports Listen

Beale Street Music Festival features eclectic lineup

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 11:54 am < a min read
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kings of Leon, Snoop Dogg, Soundgarden and Sturgill Simpson are among the musical acts scheduled to perform at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis in May.

Festival officials announced Wednesday that Widespread Panic, Death Cab for Cutie, Wiz Khalifa, Booker T. Jones, Bush, Ludacris and Jill Scott also are in the lineup for the 41st installment of the annual three-day festival.

Several performers will be making their first appearance, including Tori Kelly, Jimmy Eat World, Silversun Pickups, The Revivalists and Midnight Oil.

The festival takes place at Tom Lee Park along the Mississippi River and runs from May 5 through May 7.

Entertainment News
