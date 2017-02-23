Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » China's Recon buys $100M…

China’s Recon buys $100M majority stake in Millennium Films

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 11:56 pm 1 min read
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s footprint in Hollywood is expanding following a wire and cable maker’s purchase of a controlling stake in independent studio Millennium Films, which produced “Rambo” and “The Expendables.”

Recon Holding said Thursday it is taking a 51 percent stake in Millennium for $100 million.

The company, based in Yixing near Shanghai, is controlled by Tony Xia, who was a little-known businessman until last year, when he bought struggling English soccer club Aston Villa with ambitious plans to turn it around.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, give Recon majority ownership of Millennium and its library of 300 films.

Advertisement

The studio is known for its action titles, which include 2008’s “Rambo,” the fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone action franchise, “The Expendables” series, and “London Has Fallen.”

Chinese investors and Hollywood studios have been in a frenzy of deal-making in recent years as both sides seek to expand in each other’s movie industries.

Chinese companies are hoping to gain filmmaking expertise as well as beef up the country’s global cultural influence, also known as “soft power.” Hollywood, meanwhile, covets China’s strong box office revenue growth as domestic earnings stagnate.

In the past year, Chinese companies have sealed deals with entertainment companies including Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Amblin Partners and Dick Cook Studios.

Xia owns Recon Holding through his conglomerate Recon Group. One of its companies, Lotus Health Group, is the world’s second biggest maker of food additive monosodium glutamate. Another subsidiary makes digital hardware for urban infrastructure.

Xia’s made a splash with his $87 million purchase of Aston Villa because the businessman, who studied at Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, had no soccer credentials.

Topics:
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » China's Recon buys $100M…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.