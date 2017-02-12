Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Congolese music festival for…

Congolese music festival for peace draws tens of thousands

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 5:27 am < a min read
Share

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Nearly 36,000 people have gathered in Goma over the weekend for the Amani Festival, a three-day concert of music and dance to promote peace and improve eastern Congo’s generally negative global image.

Eastern Congo has drawn international headlines since the 1990s for rebellions, rape and instability, and multiple armed groups remain active in the region, drawn by its vast mineral wealth.

But Goma is a relatively peaceful provincial capital, nestled at the foot of mountains and beside picturesque Lake Kivu. Close by is Virunga National Park, which features the Mt. Nyiragongo active volcano and some of the world’s last lowland gorillas.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Julien Paluku Kahongya, governor of North Kivu province, said spreading the message that Goma can host tens of thousands of concert-goers without problems is part of the festival’s mission.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Congolese music festival for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended