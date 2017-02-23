Sports Listen

Conservative activist James O’Keefe to release CNN tapes

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 6:49 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative activist James O’Keefe has announced plans to release recordings Thursday morning that he says were made secretly inside CNN.

O’Keefe tells the network in an interview that the media is a “huge target” of his and he’s targeting CNN specifically because it “has a very important role as an arbiter of news.”

The network has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly labeled it “fake news.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

A CNN spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a request for comment on O’Keefe’s announcement.

O’Keefe became well-known in 2009 after posing as a pimp in a video to embarrass community-organizing group ACORN. He has also made videos targeting National Public Radio and Planned Parenthood.

Some of his efforts have backfired. He was arrested and pleaded guilty in 2010 to entering the office of a Louisiana senator under false pretenses.

Entertainment News Government News Media News
