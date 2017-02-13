Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Cops: Trio foils smash-and-grab…

Cops: Trio foils smash-and-grab of Picasso, Rembrandt pieces

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 12:21 am < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Police say three witnesses helped nab a man who they say tried to steal five paintings from a Boston art gallery, including etchings by Pablo Picasso and Rembrandt.

Boston University student Mackenzie Thompson says she and two other students were walking near the Galerie D’Orsay after the Super Bowl last week when they heard glass breaking.

Thompson, of Shelton, Connecticut, says a man walked out with several paintings. The trio chased the man down, apprehended him and flagged down a police officer.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Leishman faces charges and remains jailed without bail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Advertisement

The artworks have been returned. Gallery workers estimate the pieces were collectively worth nearly $50,000.

Topics:
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Cops: Trio foils smash-and-grab…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended