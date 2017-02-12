Sports Listen

Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at the Grammys?

By MESFIN FEKADU February 12, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — There are few things Beyonce has not conquered, and the Grammy for album of the year is one of them.

For the third time, Beyonce is nominated for the coveted trophy, an award given to few R&B-based performers and only two hip-hop acts in the Grammy’s 59-year history.

She was nominated for the top prize in 2010 with “I Am … Sasha Fierce” (losing to Taylor Swift) and in 2015 with “Beyonce” (Beck was the surprise winner). Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album is competing Sunday, along with its hit “Formation” for record and song of the year.

Beyonce’s main competition is Adele, who won album, song and record of the year in 2010.

Beyonce and Adele will perform at the show, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

