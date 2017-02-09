Sports Listen

DC orchestra students perform with Joshua Bell, Yo-Yo Ma

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 10:41 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was no ordinary jam at a northeast D.C. elementary school when some students got to perform with violinist Joshua Bell and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The world-famous musicians spent Tuesday afternoon performing for and with students at Bunker Hill Elementary School, who play string instruments in the school’s orchestra.

Ma and Bell visited the school through the program Turnaround Arts, which aims to give underperforming schools more resources for arts and music. It’s in about 70 schools nationwide and is run by the Kennedy Center.

As part of the program, actors, artists and musicians, like Ma and Bell, “adopt” schools where they volunteer and visit with students and teachers.

Ma is also the “Turnaround artist” for Noyes Elementary in Northeast, and Bell also works with Savoy Elementary School in Southeast.

Entertainment News
