Detroit museum hosts ‘Architectural Imagination’ exhibition

DETROIT (AP) — The University of Michigan’s Venice Architecture Biennale exhibition is opening this weekend at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

“The Architectural Imagination” is an exhibition of new speculative architectural projects designed for specific sites in Detroit that could have applications around the world.

The exhibit opens Saturday and is on view through April 16. It’s organized by the Ann Arbor school’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning on behalf of the U.S. State Department. It first opened at the 15th Venice Architecture Biennale in Italy last year.

Curators Cynthia Davidson and Monica Ponce de Leon selected 12 architectural practices to produce new work that demonstrates the creativity and resourcefulness of architecture. The projects address the social and urban issues of Detroit in the 21st century.

http://mocadetroit.org