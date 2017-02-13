Sports Listen

Diaz, Nguyen contributing to book about age of Trump

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 7:10 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Pulitzer Prize winners Junot Diaz, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Jane Smiley are among 32 writers contributing to a book of letters responding to the election of President Donald Trump.

Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Monday that “Radical Hope: Letters of Love and Dissent in Dangerous Times” will be published May 2 as a paperback original.

The book will be divided into three sections. “Roots” will explore the historical origins of this time. “Present” will feature letters addressed to contemporary communities. “Seeds” will look ahead to future generations.

Other writers will include Karen Joy Fowler, Claire Messud and Lisa See. The book is being edited by Carolina De Robertis.

