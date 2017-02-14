Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Disney ends deal with…

Disney ends deal with YouTube star over anti-Semitic stunt

By MAE ANDERSON February 14, 2017 11:13 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney’s Maker Studios and Google’s YouTube are distancing themselves from a top YouTube star after he made jokes construed as anti-Semitic and posted Nazi imagery in his videos.

Felix Kjellberg, known online as PewDiePie, has the most popular YouTube channel, with more than 53 million subscribers.

Disney says he crossed the line with some of his videos. In one video, from January, Kjellberg shows two Indian men he paid to hold up a sign that says “Death to all Jews.” Kjellberg said the video was meant to demonstrate how far people will go if they get paid to do something.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Maker Studios says he went too far.

Advertisement

YouTube has canceled the second season of Kjellberg’s reality show “Scare PewDiePie.”

Topics:
Business News Entertainment News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Disney ends deal with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor lifts weights during the Ike Strength Fest competition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended