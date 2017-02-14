Sports Listen

Downey Jr., Linklater to make film based on podcast

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 11:13 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Linklater and Robert Downey Jr. are teaming up to make a film adapted from a podcast.

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures announced Monday evening that it will produce the untitled film, with Linklater directing and Downey Jr. starring. It will be based on the episode “Man of the People” from the Reply All podcast. The episode, which aired in January, chronicles the true story of a doctor who scammed his way to fame and fortune, and the doctor who brought him down.

Downey Jr. previously starred in Linklater’s animated “A Scanner Darkly.” The new film will be a break from Downey’s Iron Man duties, which include the upcoming “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and next year’s “Avenger’s Infinity War.”

Linklater is also prepping “The Last Flag Flying” with Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston.

