Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Face-biter said he fled…

Face-biter said he fled demon-like figure before killings

By master
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 10:34 am < a min read
Share

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida college student accused of randomly killing a couple and chewing on the dead man’s face told TV personality Phil McGraw he had been running from a demon-like figure named Daniel before the attack.

In a video released Tuesday by prosecutors, 20-year-old Austin Harrouff told McGraw he only had vague memories of killing John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon last Aug. 15.

The video had been scheduled to air on McGraw’s “Dr. Phil” television show last October but was pulled at the last minute without explanation.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

The couple was attacked shortly after Harrouff stormed out of a dinner with his father and others. His parents say he had been acting strangely.

Advertisement

McGraw interviewed him last fall before the Florida State University student was released from the hospital and arrested.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Face-biter said he fled…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Testing Arctic capabilities in Alaska

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.