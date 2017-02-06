Sports Listen

Fire breaks out at Kuwait’s new performing arts center

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 7:14 am < a min read
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwaiti authorities say firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the oil-rich country’s recently opened performing arts center.

The official Kuwait News Agency said no one was hurt in Monday’s fire at the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Center in the capital, Kuwait City.

It says five fire departments helped battle the fire, which sent thick smoke pouring from the futuristic-looking, waterfront complex.

The center opened in early November at a reported cost of more than $700 million. It was expected to begin a performance run of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats” this week.

Entertainment News
