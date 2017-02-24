Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Foreign film Oscar nominees…

Foreign film Oscar nominees decry ‘climate of fascism’ in US

By JAKE COYLE
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 8:57 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The six directors whose films are nominated for best foreign language film at the Oscars decried the “climate of fascism’ in the U.S. and other countries, in a joint statement two days before the Academy Awards.

The statement, released Friday, was signed by Iran’s Asghar Farhadi, Denmark’s Martin Zandvliet, Sweden’s Hannes Holm, Germany’s Maren Ade and the two directors of Australia’s “Tanna”: Martin Butler and Bentley Dean. The directors blamed “leading politicians” for generating fear by “dividing us into genders, colors, religions and sexualities.”

Farhadi, a previous Oscar winner, has said he would boycott Sunday’s ceremony following President Donald Trump’s travel ban of seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The filmmakers said Friday that whoever wins the award, it will be dedicated to people working to “foster unity and understanding.”

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Foreign film Oscar nominees…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.