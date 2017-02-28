Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetBetter Buying PowerBRACTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » FX to follow 'Bette…

FX to follow ‘Bette and Joan’ with ‘Feud: Charles and Diana’

By master
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 12:09 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Producer Ryan Murphy’s first edition of “Feud,” which tells the story of film legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, won’t premiere until this weekend.

But already FX has announced a second installment in the “Feud” franchise. The network said Tuesday a 10-episode series will spotlight the doomed royal couple Charles and Diana. It is scheduled to air in 2018. No cast members were disclosed by the network.

Murphy, whose many successes include FX’s long-running anthology “American Horror Story” and last season’s hit miniseries “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” will launch the 8-episode “Feud: Bette and Joan” on Sunday at 10 p.m. EST. It stars Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange in the title roles.

White House prepping government reorg executive order
Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » FX to follow 'Bette…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Testing Arctic capabilities in Alaska

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.