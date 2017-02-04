Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — Vice President Mike Pence; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Reps. Andre Carson, D-Ind., and Tom Cole, R-Okla.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pence; House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pence; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Pence; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.