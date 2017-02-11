Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — White House adviser Stephen Miller; Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.
___
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Miller; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Miller; Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Miller; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.