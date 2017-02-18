Sports Listen

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 7:05 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward.

___

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J.; James Jones, former President Barack Obama’s first national security adviser.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Priebus

