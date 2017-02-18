Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J.; James Jones, former President Barack Obama’s first national security adviser.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Priebus