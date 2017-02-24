Sports Listen

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 7:36 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former CIA Director John Brennan.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Reps. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Govs. Scott Walker, R-Wis., and Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.

