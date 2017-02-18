Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » James Earl Jones, Donald…

James Earl Jones, Donald Glover cast in ‘Lion King’ remake

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:50 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — James Earl Jones and Donald Glover are lending their voices to Disney’s upcoming remake of “The Lion King.”

Director Jon Favreau announced the casting of the two men as voice actors. Glover, star and creator of television’s “Atlanta,” will portray the adult Simba. Jones reprises the role of Simba’s father, Mufasa, which he voiced in the 1994 animated film.

Favreau is making a CGI created live-action version of the movie, similar to Disney’s remake of “The Jungle Book,” which he also directed. No release date has been publicly set for the new movie.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

A similar process is being used for “Beauty and the Beast,” which debuts next month.

Advertisement

Favreau has directed “Iron Man,” ”Iron Man 2″ and is again producing the next two “Avengers” films.

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » James Earl Jones, Donald…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended