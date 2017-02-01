Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Jenna Bush Hager uses…

Jenna Bush Hager uses dad’s post-9/11 words over Trump order

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 6:34 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is registering her opinion on Republican President Donald Trump’s order temporarily suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations with the words of her father, former President George W. Bush.

Bush Hager posted an excerpt on Twitter Tuesday from a 2001 speech her father, a fellow Republican, gave at the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C. following the 9/11 attacks. Her father said, “Islam is peace” in his remarks. He added that Muslims “make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country” and called for them to be “treated with respect.”

Bush Hager said in her tweet that the speech is a reminder “to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Bush Hager is now a correspondent for NBC News.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Jenna Bush Hager uses…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended