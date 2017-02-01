Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Jon Stewart dresses as…

Jon Stewart dresses as Trump, criticizes ‘vindictive chaos’

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 10:25 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Stewart has stopped by former Comedy Central colleague Stephen Colbert’s show to needle one of his favorite targets, President Donald Trump.

The former “Daily Show” host appeared on Tuesday night’s “Late Show” dressed as the Republican. He wore a suit with an overly-long red power tie and mocked Trump’s hair by wearing a stuffed animal on his head.

Stewart mocked Trump’s flurry of executive orders by reading faux proclamations from the president, including demanding China immediately send the U.S. the Great Wall in order to secure the Mexican border.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Stewart turned more serious at the end of the bit, saying the country has never faced what he called Trump’s “purposeful, vindictive chaos” before.

Advertisement

Stewart is an executive producer of the “Late Show.”

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Jon Stewart dresses as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended