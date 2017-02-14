Sports Listen

Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel condemn Texas ‘bathroom bill’

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 2:06 pm < a min read
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Musicians Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys along with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence are among more than 140 artists and celebrities condemning a Texas “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.

Britney Spears and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also signed a letter Tuesday criticizing the Republican-backed efforts as a “denial of basic human dignity.” The bill would require people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

It’s similar to a North Carolina law that prompted rockers Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen to cancel concerts in that state last year.

The Texas bill has yet to receive even a preliminary vote but public pressure is ratcheting up. Last week, the NFL suggested that Texas could be passed over for future Super Bowl sites if the proposal became law.

This story has been corrected to show that the Oscar winner’s name is Jennifer Lawrence, not Jessica.

