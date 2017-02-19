‘Lego Batman’ stays No. 1, conquers ‘The Great Wall’

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Lego Batman Movie” commanded the Presidents Day weekend box office, staying No. 1 for the second straight week, while the China-focused “The Great Wall” failed to show much muscle in North America.
According to studio estimates Sunday. “The Lego Batman Movie” topped the weekend with $34.2 million, sliding only 35 percent from the previous week. The Warner Bros. release will cross $100 million cumulatively on Monday.
Universal’s “Fifty Shades Darker” pulled in $21 million in its second week, again slotting in behind “The Lego Batman Movie.”
“The Great Wall,” the most expensive film ever made in China, grossed $18.1 million. That’s a poor result for a movie that cost $150 million to make. But “The Great Wall” has already been a hit in China, where it made $171 million.