Metallica’s James Hetfield ‘livid’ over Grammy mishap

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 12:37 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich says lead singer James Hetfield was “livid” over the technical mishap that left him without a working microphone for the band’s Grammy duet with Lady Gaga.

Hetfield’s verses weren’t audible for the first half of the Sunday performance of “Moth Into Flame.” He eventually moved over to share Gaga’s microphone for the remainder of the song.

Ulrich told Grammy host James Corden on Corden’s “The Late Late Show” on Wednesday that Hetfield was furious about the snafu. He said Hetfield is normally a “chill guy,” but it “was not a lot of fun” in the dressing room after the set.

Ulrich said the band “fought through it” and some people told him afterward that even with the mistake, the performance was “great television.”

Entertainment News
