Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-head on ‘Maher’

NEW YORK (AP) — While conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos insulted comics Lena Dunham, Leslie Jones and more, his appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” was relatively tame — at least until the TV cameras were off.

It was during an online-only “Overtime” segment of Maher’s Friday night show that sparks flew. Two of Maher’s three panelists, most notably comic Larry Wilmore, hurled expletives at the Breitbart news senior editor.

Maher’s booking of far-right gadfly Yiannopoulos drew attention earlier this week when journalist Jeremy Scahill backed out of the show because of his “hateful diatribes.” A planned speech by Yiannopoulos at the University of California, Berkeley, was cancelled earlier this month when protests erupted.

Wilmore grew angry at Yiannopoulos for words directed at Jones and author Malcolm Nance, who was also a guest.