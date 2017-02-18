Milwaukee to ‘Pokemon’ monsters: Get a permit to enter parks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — “Pokemon Go” monsters will need a permit to get into Milwaukee County parks after the game’s popularity last summer left officials wondering how to handle large crowds and the trash they left behind.

Members of the County Board of Supervisors who supported a permitting process say they want to be ready for the next craze in augmented-reality gaming.

The ordinance signed Feb. 10 requires game developers to get a permit and pay a fee to use county parks to help with maintenance.

International Game Developers Association Executive Director Kate Edwards says regulations like Milwaukee County’s can stifle the emerging technology’s growth.

In Illinois, lawmakers are considering requiring companies to remove sites from games when they receive a request to do so.