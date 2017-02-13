Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Museum to feature artist's…

Museum to feature artist’s taken on stolen Gardner works

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 12:33 am < a min read
Share

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts art museum is offering visitors a unique glimpse of the 13 masterpieces stolen more than a quarter century ago from the Gardner Museum in Boston.

The exhibit opening Tuesday at the Mead Art Museum in Amherst is the work of San Francisco-based artist Kota Ezawa. According to the museum, the artist has recreated the stolen works through a series of drawings set in glowing light boxes, including cartoon-like versions of paintings by Vermeer, Rembrandt and Manet.

The unusual exhibit also includes an animated version of the security camera tape from the Gardner Museum on the night before the $500 million theft in March 1990 — which remains the largest unsolved art heist in U.S. history.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Topics:
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Museum to feature artist's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended