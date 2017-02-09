Sports Listen

Trending:

USDADoDFirst 100 DaysAir ForceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Music community honors Randy…

Music community honors Randy Travis in song

By KRISTIN M. HALL February 9, 2017 1:44 am < a min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A near fatal stroke couldn’t take away the signature baritone of country star Randy Travis, and dozens of his friends, from Garth Brooks to Kenny Rogers, used their voices and his songs to honor the legend.

Travis watched from the side of the stage Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, as country stars from multiple eras sang his classics, from “Forever and Ever, Amen” to “Three Wooden Crosses.”

By the end, he had joined in the celebration by singing “Amazing Grace” and leading others in singing “May the Circle Be Unbroken.”

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Travis, whose multiplatinum debut album “Storms of Life” in 1986 made him a star, suffered a stroke in 2013 that initially took away his ability to speak or read, but he’s been steadily recovering his voice.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Music community honors Randy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1918: Army resumes publication of Stars and Stripes

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Frozen US Navy ship pulls into Japan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended