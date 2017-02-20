Sports Listen

Trending:

ShutdownHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Noted movie critic Richard…

Noted movie critic Richard Schickel dies at 84

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 11:13 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richard Schickel, a noted movie critic for Life and Time magazines who also wrote dozens of books and made documentaries about Hollywood, has died. He was 84.

His daughter, Erika Schickel, tells The New York Times and Los Angeles Times that he died on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Schickel’s career spanned half a century of film. He could be effusive in his praise or damning in his criticism — but either way, his thousands of reviews were always entertaining.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

He loved “The Godfather” but thought “The Maltese Falcon” was overrated.

Advertisement

But he liked the movies and had an encyclopedic knowledge of the movie business. In his 2015 memoir, Schickel wrote: “I just like to be there in the dark watching something.”

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Noted movie critic Richard…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Collecting wastewater samples

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended