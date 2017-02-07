Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Obamas join Richard Branson…

Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:43 am < a min read
Share

NECKER ISLAND, British Virgin Islands (AP) — Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House.

The Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson’s private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, who’s a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office.

Branson says after spending a couple days learning to kitesurf, Obama bested the billionaire in a watersport challenge.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

He says inviting the Obamas to his island was “a huge honor.”

Advertisement

Obama spent his first days after leaving Washington vacationing in Palm Springs, California.

Topics:
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Obamas join Richard Branson…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Olmsted Terrace Cleaning

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended