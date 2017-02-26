Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Partial list of winners…

Partial list of winners for 89th Academy Awards

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 9:20 pm < a min read
Share

Partial list of winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight.”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Suicide Squad,” Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Advertisement

Documentary Feature: O.J.: Made in America,” Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Partial list of winners…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.