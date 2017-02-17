Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Pastor irate after American…

Pastor irate after American Girl introduces boy doll

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 5:27 am < a min read
Share

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina pastor is angry that the maker of the American Girl doll collection is selling a boy version of its pricey dolls.

The Asheville Citizen-Times (http://avlne.ws/2lUzA33 ) reports the Rev. Keith Ogden sent a message Wednesday to more than 100 parishioners titled, “KILLING THE MINDS OF MALE BABIES,” upon watching a segment about American Girl on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Ogden, a pastor at Asheville’s Hill Street Baptist Church, says the doll will emasculate boys and encourage the alteration of “God’s creation of male and female.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The message came after Mattel Inc. announced the debut of Logan Everett, a male drummer who plays alongside Tenney Grant, a girl doll who loves country music.

Advertisement

Company spokeswoman Stephanie Spanos says fans have been asking for a boy character for decades.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

Topics:
Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Pastor irate after American…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform evening colors aboard USS Carl Vinson

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended