Picasso, Matisse works in U of Michigan art exhibition

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 7:30 pm < a min read
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan Museum of Art plans to debut an exhibition later this month to celebrate the school’s bicentennial.

“Victors for Art: Michigan’s Alumni Collectors” includes 115 works of art from around the world. It will be presented in two parts. The first, “Figuration,” will be on view from February 18 through June 11. The second, “Abstraction,” starts July 1 and runs through Oct. 29.

University officials say graduates representing seven decades of graduating classes are loaning artworks to the exhibitions. Some of the pieces have never been publicly displayed.

The exhibitions include work by artists including Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso.

