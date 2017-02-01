Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Police: Allman Brothers drummer…

Police: Allman Brothers drummer Trucks killed himself

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:24 am < a min read
Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police reports show that Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks killed himself in front of his wife.

The West Palm Beach police report released Wednesday shows that the 69-year-old Trucks shot himself in the head Jan. 27 at his home.

Trucks was one of two original drummers who helped formed the rhythms and the drive for The Allman Brothers. Formed in 1969 and led by Duane and Gregg Allman, the group helped define the Southern rock sound that incorporated blues, rock, country and jazz.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Trucks joined with the Allman siblings to form the band, including guitarist Dickey Betts and bassist Berry Oakley. They moved to Macon, Georgia, to cut their first record with Capricorn Records.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Police: Allman Brothers drummer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended