Police find stolen Bruce Springsteen art in drug raid

By
The Associated Press February 24, 2017
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Police executing a drug raid in New Jersey have recovered a stolen piece of pop art depicting Bruce Springsteen.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2lMvdJy ) officers found the metal cutout of Springsteen after searching an apartment in Asbury Park on Feb. 17.

Police say they found two guns, various drugs and drug packaging equipment, and personal electronics. The tenant was arrested and charged.

Officials say the Springsteen portrait belongs to a local storeowner who specializes in repurposed home decor pieces. The green and white image cut into metal by a torch was stolen in November.

Springsteen’s career began in the New Jersey shore city, where he frequently returns to perform.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

