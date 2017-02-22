Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Review: Little Big Town…

Review: Little Big Town return to roots, but stay in neutral

By MARK KENNEDY February 22, 2017 11:35 am 1 min read
Share

Little Big Town, “The Breaker” (Capitol Nashville)

Regular scheduled programming has resumed for Little Big Town.

The quartet gets back to their country roots on “The Breaker” after exploring an electronic side with Pharrell Williams on 2016’s exciting “Wanderlust.” They may have come home, but without much purpose.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

The band’s famous shimmering harmonies are as airy as ever under the guidance of longtime producer Jay Joyce, although the new album is merely pretty without being particularly interesting or urgent.

Advertisement

It’s all a little aimless, like the back-to-back roaming tunes “We Went to the Beach” — seriously? The beach? — and “Drivin’ Around,” which sounds like an apparent attempt to recapture the hit “Day Drinking.”

Little Big Town is also pretty rambling in “Lost in California” and “Rollin,'” a tune with a clear lyrical warning that nothing noteworthy is going on: “I’m gonna take my time/Throw it in neutral.”

The most lyrically interesting song on the album is actually by Taylor Swift — that’s “Better Man,” a tune about being disappointed in someone and still loving them.

Another beauty is the dreamy “Don’t Die Young, Don’t Get Old,” which seems destined to be used in a luxury car commercial or in a montage of wistful people bravely going about their day in a TV drama.

The band — Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet — do sound great. But to lift a line from one of their new songs, they seem to be “killing time when time won’t die.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Review: Little Big Town…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.